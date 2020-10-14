In photos: Floods hit parts of Metro Cebu after heavy downpour

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Waterworld.”

This was one of the comments of netizens of the photos and videos published in CDN Digital about the floods that hit parts of Metro Cebu after a heavy downpour at past 8 p.m. on Monday, October 13.

Earlier in the day, the weather bureau forecast cloudy skies and high chances of rain in Metro Cebu.

Then at past 8 p.m. the skies opened up and the rains fell.

After that downpour, parts of Metro Cebu, particularly in Cebu City and Mandaue City were flooded.

Waist-high floodwaters half submerged vehicles along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City while waters reaching the legs flooded parts of Barangay Tisa also in Cebu City.

A shanty was even seen floating in the floodwaters in the General Maxilom Avenue.

At the border of Barangay Subangdaku and Cebu City along a portion of M.J. Cuenco Avenue, waters half submerging cars flooded the area after the Subangdaku river overflowed after the heavy downpour.

Here are some photos from netizens and videos, courtesy of Pearl Laude, which show scenes of yesterday’s floods in Metro Cebu.

WATCH: A wooden shanty can be seen floating on the floodwaters in this area along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, October 13. The Kamputhaw River has reportedly overflowed onto one of the city's major thoroughfares as a result of heavy rains early Tuesday evening, October 13.

WATCH: Parked vehicles within the vicinity of a private school along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City are submerged in floodwaters after the nearby Kamputhaw River overflowed due to heavy rains on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020.

/dbs