In photos: Floods hit parts of Metro Cebu after heavy downpour

By: CDN Digital staff October 14,2020 - 06:00 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Waterworld.”

This was one of the comments of netizens of the photos and videos published in CDN Digital about the floods that hit parts of Metro Cebu after a heavy downpour at past 8 p.m. on Monday, October 13.

Earlier in the day, the weather bureau forecast cloudy skies and high chances of rain in Metro Cebu.

Then at past 8 p.m. the skies opened up and the rains fell.

After that downpour, parts of Metro Cebu, particularly in Cebu City and Mandaue City were flooded.

Waist-high floodwaters half submerged vehicles along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City while waters reaching the legs flooded parts of Barangay Tisa also in Cebu City.

A shanty was even seen floating in the floodwaters in the General Maxilom Avenue.

At the border of Barangay Subangdaku and Cebu City along a portion of M.J. Cuenco Avenue, waters half submerging cars flooded the area after the Subangdaku river overflowed after the heavy downpour.

Here are some photos from netizens and videos, courtesy of Pearl Laude, which show scenes of yesterday’s floods in Metro Cebu.

WATCH: A wooden shanty can be seen floating on the floodwaters in this area along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City on Tuesday evening, October 13. The Kamputhaw River has reportedly overflowed onto one of the city's major thoroughfares as a result of heavy rains early Tuesday evening, October 13. | Video courtesy of Pearl Laude #CDNDigital

CDN Digital 發佈於 2020年10月13日 星期二

 

WATCH: Parked vehicles within the vicinity of a private school along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City are submerged in floodwaters after the nearby Kamputhaw River overflowed due to heavy rains on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020. | Video courtesy of Pearl Laude #CDNDigital

CDN Digital 發佈於 2020年10月13日 星期二

 

Waters half submerging vehicles along a portion of M.J. Cuenco Avenue near the border of Mandaue and Cebu Cities flood the area after the Subangdaku river overflowed. CDN Photo | Paul Lauro

 

Parts of Barangay Tisa are submerged in waters after the 8 p.m. rains on October 13. Some portions of the area had leg-deep floodwaters. | Contributed photo

 

A man negotiates the shallow portion of the flooded street after the heavy downpour at flooded parts of a street in Barangay Tisa in Cebu City. | Contributed photo

 

Vehicles slowly drive through the flooded area as motorcycle riders wait for the floodwaters to subside at a portion of the intersection of T. Padilla Street and M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Cebu City after the heavy rains in Metro Cebu on October 13. | Photo courtesy of Netizen Zenon Angelo

 

Bicycle and motorcycle riders wait floodwaters to subside in an area at the intersection of T. Padilla Street and M.J. Cuenco Avenue as traffic starts to build up due to the floodwaters on the other side of the street. Photo courtesy of Netizen Zenon Angelo

 

In the mountain barangay of Busay in Cebu City, rains loosened the soil causing this tree to fall on the road blocking portions of it. CDN Photo | Paul Lauro

