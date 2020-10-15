MGB-7 warns public of landslides, flash floods during La Niña

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mines and Geosciences Bureau in Central Visayas (MGB-7) warned the public of possible landslides and flash floods during the La Niña season.

In a statement, MGB 7 Director Armando Malicse urged local government unit (LGU) officials to initiate preparedness measures for potential flood and landslide in areas determined to have moderate, high, and very high risks of these incidences.

“In the last few weeks, we saw incessant rains in Cebu and other provinces in the region. We can expect more rains towards the end of the year, so we have to be ready,” Malicse said.

On September 9, 2020, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued an advisory of a 70 percent probability of La Niña occurrence in the coming months based on its recent climate monitoring and analyses.

With this, tropical cyclones are expected to occur bringing above normal rainfall especially in the eastern portions of the country.

The MGB-7 recommends the early evacuation of residents living near riverbanks, coastlines, and the foot of steep slopes as a pre-emptive measure to avoid casualties.

“We have available resources to help our governors, mayors, and other local officials to check their localities that are prone to floods and landslides. This can guide them as they implement their disaster preparedness plans,” added Malicse.

Local government units (LGUs) are advised to consult the MGB Geohazard Maps, which provides a 1:10,000 scale for geohazard zones in the provinces.

They are advised to act swiftly and put up mitigating measures to reduce the damage brought by landslides and flash floods.

“We are now in the La Niña season. Let us all be careful, be alert when the rain comes and follow the government’s announcements so we can achieve zero casualties this year,” Malicse told the public.

On the evening of October 13, 2020, two Cebu City residents died because of the flashflood in Barangay Busay and Lorega San Miguel.

Retrieval operations for a missing 16-year-old boy is still ongoing as time of writing.

