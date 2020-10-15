Russia eyeing to establish pharma facility in PH for COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has bared that Russia wants to put up a pharmaceutical plant in the Philippines to manufacture vaccines against COVID-19.

Duterte said this was disclosed during the farewell call of outgoing Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev on Monday, October 12, 2020.

“I just had a talk with the Ambassador of Russia, the outgoing, we had a serious one-on-one talk and he said that Russia is coming,” Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech.

“Meron lang sigurong tinatapos, and they want to establish here, gagawa sila ng planta, pharmaceutical and ang vaccine papasok rin sila,” he added.

(Maybe they’re just finishing something, they want to establish a pharmaceutical plant and their vaccine will also be made here.)

Russia had already vowed to prioritize the Philippines once they develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

Duterte has previously expressed his preference over Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, even volunteering to receive its first injection once available to show that it is safe for the public.