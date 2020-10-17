Central Visayas logs 23 new cases on Oct. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas recorded another low in the number of newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on October 16, the latest data show.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported that only 23 new COVID-19 patients were reported last Friday.

All of the new cases came from Cebu City and Cebu province with four and 19 cases respectively.

This means that other local government units in the region like the highly urbanized cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue in Cebu province and the provinces of Negros Oriental, Bohol, and Siquijor did not report any new cases of the infection on the same day.

On the other hand, 26 additional recoveries and five mortalities were also logged in the region on Friday, still coming from Cebu City and Cebu province.

Cebu City, the province’s capital, reported seven more recoveries and one new COVID-related death while Cebu province had 16 newly recovered patients and four new mortalities.

According to DOH-7 data, Central Visayas has already documented a total of 21,690 confirmed cases as of October 16. Of these, 10, 158 are from Cebu City while 6,000 are from Cebu province.

But the region’s recovery rate has been gradually increasing. As of Friday, it reached around 89.6 percent after the region recorded a total of 19, 424 recoveries.

Its case fatality rate, however, is at 6.04 percent or a total of 1,309 recorded deaths.

COVID-affected areas in Central Visayas are now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine. / dcb