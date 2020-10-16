EOC wants certain restrictions to remain as IATF eases regulations for MGCQ areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is urging the Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to maintain certain restrictions under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) to prevent another rise of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.

In a phone interview with reporters, Councilor Joel Garganera, deputy chief implementor of the EOC, said that it would be up to the mayor whether to implement the new minimum guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for MGCQ areas or go beyond the guidelines.

The councilor said that for the easing of age restrictions and for allowing horseracing and cockfighting, it would be up to the “wisdom” of Mayor Edgardo Labella.

However, the EOC is hoping that the mayor would not immediately remove the border controls or the regulations of the arriving locally stranded individuals.

“The IATF set the guidelines, but there is always a provision there that at the end of the day, it will be up to the local government unit (LGU). The LGU knows best,” said Garganera.

The LGU has the prerogative to implement stricter measures depending on the situation as long as they are able to comply with the minimum health protocols.

This is why quarantine passes are still being used in Cebu City even if the city is now under MGCQ as well as the keeping certain establishments like cinemas closed.

In a recent statement, Mayor Edgardo Labella has firmly said no to allowing horseracing ang cockfighting in the city. The mayor would also maintain the border checkpoints in the city.

Still, the mayor agreed to follow the 15 to 65-year-old age restriction of the IATF. He will be releasing an executive order implementing these new changes in the quarantine restrictions.

As for the city, seven new cases of the COVID-19 were recorded on October 15, 2020, out of 582 individuals tested from the same batch, rendering a relatively low 1 percent positivity rate.

The active cases have further dropped to 221 out of the total 10,155 confirmed cases.

The EOC is currently coordinating with various sectors such as delivery couriers and business establishments to intensify the implementation of health protocols to prevent another rise in the cases.

