SSS extends contribution payment deadline to Dec. 1
MANILA, Philippines — Amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the Social Security System (SSS) has again given employers and the self-employed some more time or until Dec. 1 to remit their mandatory employee contributions to the state-run pension fund.
In a statement, the SSS said the newest payment deadline was originally on Nov. 30 as approved by the Social Security Commission, but since it fell on a holiday (Bonifacio Day), the remittances will be accepted until the next working day.
The extended cut-off date will cover workers’ dues from February to October if these were yet to be paid by their employers.
The new deadline applies to employers with SSS-approved installment proposals who needed to deposit their postdated checks falling due between March and October.
