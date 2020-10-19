Centenarian in Daanbantayan receives cash incentives

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There’s another centenarian here in Cebu, who is recognized by the local government, and this time, she came from the town at the northernmost tip of the island.

Remedios Cabasan Abrasada, on Monday, October 19, received cash incentives amounting to a total of P150,000 both from the municipal and provincial governments.

Abrasada, according to the local government unit’s (LGU) official Facebook page, celebrated her 100th birthday last May 22, 2020. She is a resident in Barangay Carnaza, Daanbantayan.

“The cash incentive for centenarian is from the municipal government of Daanbantayan pursuant to Municipal Ordinance No. 01-2019,” portions of the post stated.

After turning 100 years old, she was qualified to receive P50,000 from the municipal government of Daanbantayan, and another P100,000 from the Cebu Provincial Government.

Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura and Cebu 4th District Provincial Board Member Kerrie Keane Shimura handed to the elderly both honoraria.

“Abrasada, who was born on May 22, 1920–is 100 years, 4 months, and 27 days old. She is a widow with seven children,” local officials added.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located approximately 140 kilometers north of Cebu City. /dbs

