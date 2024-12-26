Crime rate dropped by 46% during Misa de Gallo 2024 says police

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Crime rate in Central Visayas dropped by 46.07 percent during the 9-day novena masses leading up to Christmas Day, authorities said.

In comparison to last year’s numbers, there was a significant decline in the crime statistics from December 16-24, 2024 across the region.

According to the Crime Information, Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS), data, there were 48 incidents of focus crimes during this time period in 2024 compared to 89 of the same period last year.

The eight focus crimes are murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and carnapping of motor vehicles and motorcycles.

The 46.07 percent reduction in crime rate is attributed to proactive anti-criminality measures and diligent investigations, according to the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Moreover, the crime clearance rate was recorded at 92.49 percent. The crime solution rate, on the other hand, was at 89.59 percent.

PRO-7 officer-in-charge Police Brigadier General Roy Parena, in a statement, said that the drop in crime rate was achieved due to several factors.

These factors included strategic positioning of police personnel at convergence zones, checkpoints on major routes, increased police presence in busy locations, and relentless anti-criminality campaigns.

In addition, their commitment to ensuring that the criminal cases are submitted to the Prosecutor’s Office or presented in court has enhanced the agency’s initiatives to combat crimes hence the drop in crime rate.

“The peace and order in Central Visayas remains under control. We will persist in our efforts to bring remaining offenders to justice and hold them accountable for their crimes, allowing the people of Central Visayas to enjoy a safe and peaceful festive season,” added Parena.

