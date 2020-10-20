Talisay City left with only 7 active COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With only one new case and two recoveries of the coronavirus disease reported on Sunday, October 18, the number of active cases in Talisay City further dropped to only seven.

The number of active cases in Talisay City has been on a downtrend in the last two weeks with the city government recording more recoveries than new cases of the infection.

Its new case is a 30-year old resident of Barangay Pook who was swabbed on October 17 as a work requirement.

But despite the addition of one new case, the city also logged two recoveries on the same day, causing its number of active cases to drop to only seven.

As of Sunday, Talisay City logged a total of 982 confirmed cases of whom, 877 have already recovered from their infection increasing its recovery rate to 89.3 percent. The city’s death count remains at 98 or at a 10 percent rate.

Meanwhile, six barangays continue to have cases of the infection led Barangay San Isidro with two. Barangays Lawaan 1, Lawaan 3, Linao, Pooc, San Isidro, and Tangke have one case each. / dcb