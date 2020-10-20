Heart Evangelista shows how french fries can be fashion too

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Heart Evangelista is serving some Crazy Rich Asian feels with her recent Instagram posts.

Wondering why?

Oh, nothing much. It is just Heart flaunting how she can make fries…fashion.

Yup! In her IG stories posted on Monday, October 19, 2020, Heart (iamhearte) was seen enjoying her Chanel-formed french fries!

It just goes to show how classy the actress is. Even with her fries.

In another post on Tuesday, October 20, she captioned her Chanel-inspired french fries, “Fries but make it fashion.”

With her 6.9 million followers on IG, her post quickly became a hit for her fans.

Netizen itsmeleahei commented, “Here wondering how does a Chanel fries taste like.”

And anj_rivera commented, “frieshion.”

Heart is really living the Crazy Rich Asian lifestyle.

