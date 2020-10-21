EO No. 44 ‘indefinitely suspends” sea travels from Samboan town

MANDAUE CITY, CEBU – The municipality of Samboan has announced the “indefinite suspension” of all sea travels that would originate from the different ports in this southern Cebu town starting this Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The suspension order was based on Executive Order No. 44 that was signed by Mayor Emerito Calderon as a means to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

However, exemptions will be granted on Authorized Persons Outside of Residents (APORs) who work for the government and were issued official travel or mission orders and individuals with medical emergencies, with confirmed flights abroad, with scheduled court hearings, and were granted an exemption by the mayor.

“Mandating the indefinite extension of the temporary suspension of passengers travel at all local seaports within Samboan jurisdiction as a precautionary measure in containing the spread of Covid19 Pandemic,” the municipal government said in an advisory.

The town’s advisory said that those with “very important” reasons for travel can send their request for exemption to the office of the mayor through [email protected] and the town’s official Facebook page, Samboan, that uses a watchtower for a profile photo.

“No Request Calls will be entertained except in writing by email, messenger, or fax. In all times, LGU Acceptance is a must issued by your LGU of destination. Passengers must coordinate before [the] travel date and never when already at the port. Unanswered emails and messages are deemed Request Not Granted,” the advisory reads.

An option is to take the Cebu City – Dumaguete City route for those who are travelling to Negros Island, it added.