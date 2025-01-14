Celebrate Sinulog with festive feasts at Bayfront Hotel Cebu!

The Sinulog Festival is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate the vibrant festivities than with a feast to remember at Bayfront Hotel Cebu?

Enjoy great food, a welcoming ambiance, and a location that keeps you close to all the Sinulog action!

Caja Kitchen Cebu is serving up irresistible buffet promos that will elevate your Sinulog experience.

Whether you’re gearing up for a day of festivities or winding down with friends and family, we’ve got the perfect buffet lineup for you.

Buffet Specials:

Breakfast Buffet

6:00 AM – 9:00 AM | Php 499

6:00 AM – 9:00 AM | Php 499 Lunch Buffet

12:00 NN – 3:00 PM | Php 649 Special Deal: Dine with five paying guests, and the sixth person pays only Php

99.

12:00 NN – 3:00 PM | Php 649 Dinner Buffet

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM | Php 649 (available Friday to Sunday)

Why Choose Caja Kitchen Cebu for Sinulog?

Situated in the heart of Cebu, both Bayfront Hotel Cebu – North Reclamation and

Capitol Site are the perfect spots to soak in the Sinulog spirit. Whether you’re staying with us or simply dropping by for a meal, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers the ideal venue to celebrate with your loved ones. Enjoy great food, a welcoming ambiance, and a location that keeps you close to all the Sinulog action.

Make It a Memorable Sinulog Celebration!

With Sinulog being a time of vibrant parades, pulsating beats, and cultural pride, Caja Kitchen Cebu’s buffet offers the perfect way to gather and celebrate. From satisfying breakfast spreads to hearty lunches and festive dinners, we’ve got all the ingredients for

an unforgettable Sinulog feast.

Gather your family and friends to enjoy hearty meals that fuel your Sinulog festivities. Celebrate with delicious food, great ambiance, and a central location perfect for the

festival vibe.

For inquiries and buffet reservations, you may reach us at +63 917 624 1840 for our North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for our Capitol Site Branch.