5 local tourists nabbed for shoplifting in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A group of local tourists arrived in Cebu to take advantage of the festivities here.

Police said that they had been stealing from different establishments in the different parts of the province until they were arrested on Sunday afternoon, January 12, for shoplifting in a supermarket in Brgy. Bulacao in Talisay City.

Those arrested by Talisay City police were identified as Carmelita May Padilla Doriano, 20, Halid Panansar Datuimam, 27, Hilda Mamaril Tomilas alias “Tala,” 50, Milden Pelejero Muñoz, 37, and Gina Oliva, 59.

Doriano and Datuimam are from Baguio City while the three others are from Malabon City in Manila.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, said that the suspects are currently detained at their custodial facility while they prepare for the filing of a complaint for theft against him.

Shoplifting

Paguyod said that during their interrogation, the suspects admitted that they are in Cebu to take advantage of the festivities.

He said that they did not hesitate to shoplift thinking that security was lax outside of Cebu City.

Paguyod said that the suspects entered a supermarket in Brgy. Bulacao shortly after noontime on Sunday.

Doriano and Datuiman were caught with the stolen goods inside their vehicle as they were about to leave the supermarket at around 1:45 p.m. Their cohorts were nabbed a few hours later, during a hot pursuit operation by the police.

The items that were recovered from their possession included bottles of shampoo, packs of coffee, snacks, batteries, and razors.

Paguyod said that they were already anticipating that criminals would take advantage of the Sinulog festivities. Since security forces are currently focused in Cebu City, criminals would always find means to look for victims in neighboring localities.

As part of their security preparations, Paguyod said that they are also enhancing their intelligence monitoring and security deployment to deter crimes.

