Probe launched on Sinulog sa Dakbayan propsmen throwing rocks

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Raymond Alvin Garcia has ordered an investigation into the incident involving Sinulog sa Dakbayan propsmen throwing rocks and other stuff at each other, a video of which went viral on social media.

During a recent press conference, Garcia said authorities would be looking into it, at the same time, he assured the public that it was an isolated case.

“We will investigate. We will look into it, so it won’t happen again in the future,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

READ

Double win for Lumad Basakanon in Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025

LIST: Sinulog sa Dakbayan 2025 winners

However, the mayor clarified that he was not keen on shifting focus and spending resources into resolving the incident, reiterating that it was just ‘an isolated case’.

At this point in the Sinulog week, preparations for the Festival Day, which would take place this January 19, should be prioritized, added Garcia.

“The Sinulog sa Dakbayan festivities – by large – was a very successful event and nalipay ta sa nahitabo didto (We are happy at what happened there),” he said.

On Sunday, January 12, a fight broke out among propsmen of the Sinulog sa Dakbayan along J. Alcantara Street while the competition was ongoing.

Based on videos circulating online, the individuals involved were seen throwing rocks and even props at each other. Some of them were still wearing their costumes.

The police initially identified some of those involved as members of the contingent from Barangays Tisa and Inayawan.

But youth officials from Tisa shot down the claims, showing proof online that the parties involved were not them but Barangays Inayawan and Labangon.

It just so happens that Tisa’s props and truck were passing by the scene and caught in the frame, they said.

According to initial reports, tensions started when Inayawan’s props were damaged while they were preparing to perform for the Ritual Showdown last Sunday.

The incident escalated and broke out into a fight a few hours later, when the propsmen crossed paths with each other outside the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Fortunately no one was harmed.

Police in Cebu City, meanwhile, is waiting for the contingent from Inayawan to file a formal complaint before their office. / with reports from Emmariel Ares

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP

CDN Digital Sinulog 2024 coverage is in partnership with:

Powered by:

PLDT Home

Also supported by:

Anjo World Theme Park