INC asserts ‘peace rally’ in defense of Sara Duterte not political

MANILA, Philippines — The Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) asserted on Monday that the peace rally it conducted in defense of Vice President Sara Duterte was not political.

INC spokesperson Edwil Zabala made the statement after being asked whether the “National Rally for Peace” held at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila was political, given that it was essentially held in defense of Vice President Sara Duterte.

“It’s a question of perspective; it’s a question of opinion. Basta sa amin, hindi siya political (For us, it wasn’t political),” said Zabala in an interview with reporters.

“It’s very practical. Magpatawaran tayo, magkaisa tayo, magkaroon tayo ng kapayapaan (Let us forgive one another, unite, and achieve peace). It takes work, but if we’re all willing to go back to those basic principles, decency, in our relationship with each other. Hopefully, things are gonna get better,” he added.

Peace rally

According to Zabala, the peace rally stemmed from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s earlier call to discourage filing impeachment complaints against Duterte. Marcos stated that the government should focus on other pressing issues and described the political feud within his administration as merely a “storm in a teacup.”

“[The rally] is not in support of this or that candidate, this or that political party. It’s basically in support of what the President said. When he was interviewed, no one was asking whether what he was saying was a political statement. People took what they said at face value,” said Zabala.

“We’re hoping that in echoing what he himself said, people would also accept it at face value,” he added.

When asked if the INC’s endorsement of both Marcos and Duterte during the 2022 elections influenced the religious sect’s decision to call for a peace rally, Zabala responded in the negative, explaining that the President’s call to prioritize more pressing issues was sufficient motivation to hold the rally.

The INC peace rally was simultaneously held in several cities nationwide.

With 2.8 million members known for voting as a bloc, the INC is the third-largest religious group in the country.

