‘Walang Gutom’ kitchen: DSWD chief says everybody is welcome

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Monday said no verification process is required for anyone who wishes to go to the ‘Walang Gutom’ (No Hunger) Kitchen.

“Everybody is welcome kasi wala namang may gusto ng kagutuman at kailangan lahat ay natutulungan (because nobody wants to be hungry and everybody should be helped),” Gatchalian said in an interview on PTV-4’s Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon.

Those who wish to avail of the free food, however, will be asked their basic information for monitoring purposes, Gatchalian said.

The Walang Gutom Kitchen in Pasay City is the country’s first public and private food bank collaboration/soup kitchen. It aims to address involuntary hunger and reduce food wastage by turning donated surplus food from hotels, restaurants, and organizations into hot meals for individuals experiencing hunger.

Since its launching on Dec. 16, 2024, Gatchalian said more than 10,000 individuals have availed of the hot, nutritious and healthy food the soup kitchen is offering.

Asked about the agency’s plans for 2025, the DSWD chief said they are considering opening more similar soup kitchens in other parts of the country.

“Alam natin na pag pumupunta ka sa iba’t ibang lugar, marami pa rin ang nakikitang wastage ng pagkain. We want to make sure na walang nasasayang na pagkain at nabibigay natin sa nangangailangan (We know that when you go to other places, there are still so many food wastages. We want to make sure that no food is wasted and that food is given to the needy),” Gatchalian said.

The Walang Gutom Kitchen is located at the Nasdake Building, a former Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Pasay City. (PNA)

