In Bantayan, 189 households are under ‘granular lockdown’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two sitios (sub-villages in English) in Barangay Hilotongan, Bantayan town in northern Cebu have been placed under ‘granular lockdown’ starting October 22, 2020, local officials announced.

The municipal government of Bantayan, in an advisory published on social media, said the lockdown was imposed after health officials discovered an increase of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients there.

A total of 189 households were affected, of which 158 came from Sitio Bayabas and 31 from Sitio Kapayas.

Local officials also found out that COVID-19 patients and their close contacts have been in ‘social gatherings’ and that most of the former’s direct contacts also happened to live in the communities now placed under lockdown.

“Due to numerous close contacts during the social gatherings where the active cases were present, the sitios had to be locked down to prevent the spread of the virus,” portions of the advisory read.

In the meantime, the local government of Bantayan assured that assistance was already provided to the families covered by the granular lockdown.

“A joint team of the PNP (Philippine National Police), CAFGU (Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit), and barangay tanods are tasked to monitor and assist the affected households,” they added.

As of October 22, Bantayan, a first-class municipality which is part of Bantayan Island located approximately 140 kilometers northwest of Cebu City, has already documented a total of 69 COVID-19 cases.

Of this number, 26 remained active or patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The town, on the other hand, has reported a total of 42 recoveries and only one mortality related to the infection.

Local officials there continue to remind constituents to always follow health protocols and observe minimum health standards.

“Dili ta magkumpyansa (We should not be complacent). Always wear a mask when you need to go out of your homes. Magsunod kita sa sa Ordinance No. 24 nga bawal gayud and magtagay (We must follow Ordinance No. 24 that prohibits drinking sprees),” they said.

