Taking care of frontliners: Access to free accommodation and transportation

As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 global outbreak, frontliners continue to work around the clock to carry on with their duties as our first line of defense, all in the fight against COVID-19.

They continue to bare challenges on the limited transportation available hence the need for a nearby place for them to stay, and isolate themselves from their families away from the risk of the infection.

Armando Labora, Station Commander from the Parian Police Station 1, shared how facing COVID-19 was a call of duty they could never turn their backs to: “As police officers, we are also called to help fight the virus. It is our duty to control the crowd, and ensure that quarantine procedures are being followed. We value the safety of our families, that’s why most of my colleagues (and I), sleep in our respective stations,” said Labora.

To further address the pressing concern of safety and mobility, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc. (RAFI) on its phase two of HDPR initiatives, activated its humanitarian intervention from July-September that prioritized the safety and well-being of frontliners by providing free accommodation and access to free shuttle service.

“The free accommodation was good for a total of 14 days for each frontliner, last July-September. With the help of our valued partners, we were also able to cover more front liners, for two months.” shares Riella Mae Guioguio, RAFI Chief Operating Officer.

Over 185 frontliners comprising of healthcare workers, hospital admin staff, policemen and workers on the essential services were able to avail of the free accommodation by RAFI.

Diosdada Paraiso, midwife, and one of the beneficiaries of the free accommodation also noted that the pandemic has been a battlefield for them healthcare workers.

“We are always filled with mixed emotions. However, this encourages us to continue doing our best to help in any way, and fight for our lives too. I am grateful for the support extended to all frontliners. Thank you for prioritizing our safety and our well-being. May God continue to bless RAFI and its people!” shared Paraiso.

Free shuttle service to frontliners was also initiated by RAFI, following the limited access to transportation during the peak hours, at the bus points located in the main areas of the city. This intervention has reached over 5,246 frontliners.

Providing our frontliners support is just a small thing compared to their sacrifices. In this battlefield, RAFI continues to extend help in prioritizing the safety and well-being of frontliners who have risked their lives to save the community.

Together, we will rise above COVID-19!