Consolacion, CEBU—History is being made as Chelsea Anne Manalo, a 25-year-old beauty from Meycauayan City, Bulacan, becomes the first black Filipino to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant.

Crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on May 22, Chelsea Manalo beat 52 other hopefuls, capturing hearts with her grace, advocacy, and groundbreaking win. She will now carry the nation’s hopes as she competes on November 17, 2024 at the prestigious Miss Universe 2024 stage in Mexico, which started its preliminary competition on Thursday, November 14. (Mexico time)

Who is Chelsea Manalo?

Born on October 14, 1999, in Malhacan, Meycauayan, Bulacan, Chelsea Manalo is the daughter of a Filipino mother, Contessa Manalo, and an African-American father.

Her parents separated in 2000, and after her father’s passing, her mother remarried Randy Angeles, who helped raise Chelsea alongside her.

As a child, she briefly lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, with her paternal grandmother between the ages of ten and twelve before returning to the Philippines.

Chelsea’s unique heritage has played a significant role in shaping her journey. Growing up in a multicultural household, she faced challenges, including bullying due to her skin color. Yet, she emerged stronger, using these experiences to promote body positivity and self-love.

Chelsea’s pageant journey kicked off in high school, and by 14, she was already modeling and gracing the covers of top magazines like Mega.

In 2017, she competed in Miss World Philippines and finished in the Top 15. Since then, she’s continued to grow as a beauty queen, using her platform to champion youth empowerment and advocate for education among marginalized youth and indigenous communities.

Chelsea is also particularly passionate about supporting the Dumagat people of Norzagaray, Bulacan. She works closely with Kids for Kids, a youth-led organization, to provide educational opportunities and create a safe space for young people in these underserved communities to thrive.

Her path to Miss Universe is a true testament to resilience and empowerment. As the first black Filipina to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe, Chelsea Manalo is not just breaking barriers—she’s inspiring others and showing the world that beauty knows no boundaries. Her story is a proud celebration of diversity and the power of embracing one’s roots.