Feast Conference Visayas “Brings the Light” to 4,000 Faith seekers

Have you ever heard about the Feast Conference? How about The Feast? I bet you did! If not, don’t worry; you are in for a treat of something big.

This year’s theme is “LET THERE BE LIGHT,” which draws inspiration from the creation narrative in Genesis, where God’s first act was to bring light into the darkness.

For sixteen years, the Light of Jesus Family, founded by a Catholic lay preacher and best-selling author, Bro. Bo Sanchez stages one of the largest Catholic inspirational events in the country, The Feast Conference.

For its Visayas Leg, The Feast Conference will be held this December 8, 2024, at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3) in Cebu City. It’s a whole-day event from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

This year’s theme is “LET THERE BE LIGHT,” which draws inspiration from the creation narrative in Genesis, where God’s first act was to bring light into the darkness.

The Feast Conference Visayas is an avenue not only for those who feel lost, unworthy, or afraid of being alone or rejected, but also for those who seek to deepen their relationship with God, grow spiritually, and connect with a like-minded community.Whether you have a strong spiritual foundation or are looking to build one, this conference offers a welcoming space where hope is renewed, relationships are restored, and new friendships are created. Beyond the uplifting worship and enriching plenary talks, The Feast Conference serves as a spiritual event for over 4,000 people this year, where attendees can feel supported and connected to God and others.

Get ready for a day of inspiration and enlightenment as The Feast Conference Visayas 2024 brings you powerful Catholic inspirational speakers in the country, such as Bro. Bo Sanchez, Bro. Alvin Barcelona, Bro. Stephen Nellas, and Bro. Nollie Baguio among others.

For tickets, you may book through www.feastconference.com/visayas or visit any local The Feast near you! Tickets are up to 30% off until September 30, 2024.

The Feast Conference Visayas is also accepting Event and Mission Partners for your brand visibility. If this is something that interests you, please contact [email protected] or 09060834506, and look for Clyde Amarillo.