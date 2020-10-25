Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo is Miss Universe Philippines 2020

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net | October 25,2020 - 11:37 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2020 during the pageant’s coronation ceremonies held at the Baguio Country Club on Sunday.

First runner-up was Maria Ysabella Ysmael of Parañaque City while second runner-up was Michele Gumabao of Quezon City.

Third runner-up was Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx while fourth runner-up was Kimberly Hakenson of Cavite.

The 22-year-old Mateo bested more than 40 other candidates.

Mateo was crowned by Bb. Pilipinas-Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados.

Ganados was allowed by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to crown her successor.

