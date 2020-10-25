Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo is Miss Universe Philippines 2020
MANILA, Philippines — Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2020 during the pageant’s coronation ceremonies held at the Baguio Country Club on Sunday.
First runner-up was Maria Ysabella Ysmael of Parañaque City while second runner-up was Michele Gumabao of Quezon City.
Third runner-up was Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx while fourth runner-up was Kimberly Hakenson of Cavite.
The 22-year-old Mateo bested more than 40 other candidates.
Mateo was crowned by Bb. Pilipinas-Universe 2019 Gazini Ganados.
Ganados was allowed by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. to crown her successor.
Bohol's Pauline Amelinckx bagged third runner – up honors while Cavite's Kimberly Hakenson was named forth runner-up.
