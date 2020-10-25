Only 47 new COVID cases in Cebu City in 1 week

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City recorded another low in the number of new cases and mortalities related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) last week.

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), compiled by CDN Digital, showed that from October 18 to October 24, 2020, the city only logged 47 new COVID-19 cases.

The city also reported only one new death related to the disease and 48 recoveries during the same period.

Cebu City is currently under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and its active cases, as of October 24, are at 211. Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The DOH-7 data also showed that the city has already documented a total of 10,213 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 9,323 or comprising around 91 percent, have already recovered from their infections.

Cebu City’s mortality rate is at 6.6 percent with deaths totaling 679 as of October 24.

Last October 22, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, who is also the chief implementer of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-MEID) in the Visayas, challenged city officials here to bring the number of active cases of the infection to zero before the year ends.

READ MORE: Cimatu to Cebu City: Aim for zero in COVID-19 cases

As a result, Mayor Edgardo Labella dangled a cash reward worth P100,000 to any of the city’s 80 barangays that can achieve and sustain a COVID-free status from November 1 to December 31, 2020.

READ MORE: Labella optimistic Cebu City can achieve ‘COVID-free’ status

Data from the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) showed that as of October 23, 44 barangays have already recorded zero active cases in the past 14 days. / dcb