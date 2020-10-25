Cops to Minglanilla residents: Don’t forget your face masks, face shields

CEBY CITY, Philippines –Minglanilla town residents are required to wear their face masks and face shields before they can be allowed entry into the different cemeteries in this southern Cebu town.

Police Master Sergeant Christopher Cesa of the Minglanilla Police Station said that police assistance centers have been set up at the entrance of the five cemeteries that are located in Barangay Poblacion Ward 3 since last week to ensure compliance with health and safety protocols.

Cesa said they anticipate people to crowd cemeteries this week, ahead of the October 29 to November 4 closure that was ordered by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

In an advisory that was posted on its officials Facebook pafe, the Minglanilla Police Station announced that cemetery visits will only be allowed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors will only be allowed to stay in the area for an hour to avoid overcrowding.

“Bugtong among hangyo sa mga katawhan, nga mo sunod kita sa mga lagda sa atong kagamhanan ilabi na sa mga health protocol kay kining tanan alang lamang sa atong kaluwasan nga mahalikay kita sa nagpadayong pagkuyanap sa COVID-19,” reads a portion of the advisory.

(Our appeal is for town residents to comply with regulations especially the heath protocols being imposed because all of these are for your own protection against the spread of COVID-19.)