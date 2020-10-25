Rescue ongoing for distressed ship in eastern Bohol

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rescue operations are ongoing after a ship off the seawaters in Eastern Bohol raised a distress signal after it has taken in seawater on Sunday noon, October 25.

Acting Commander Alvin Dagalea of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) confirmed to CDN Digital in a phone interview that their personnel assigned in Bohol has received a distress signal from M/V Good Fortune around 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Dagalea said rescue personnel from PCG were in the area to respond to the incident.

M/V Good Fortune, owned and operated by Tektite Shipping, is anchored within the vicinity of Lapinig Island in Bohol, carrying 16 people as its crew.

PCG-7 said the cargo vessel was carrying around 1,630 tons of cement from Naga City, Cebu, and was bound for Tacloban City when the ship encountered strong winds and big waves on Sunday, causing its engines to malfunction and the vessel to take in seawater.

“We’re still awaiting further details from the station commander,” added Dagalea in Cebuano./dbs