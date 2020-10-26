Acer welcomes new models to its award-winning gaming monitor portfolio

Acer continues to broaden its roster of award-winning gaming monitors with a new assortment of powerful models suited to a wide range of gamers—from elite professionals requiring top-of-the-line technology to casual players more concerned with enjoying themselves. Designed to selectively filter out blue light while still maintaining crisp and vivid colors, Acer is the first brand to offer TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified gaming monitors.

These new models, launched during the recent [email protected] Global Press Conference are said to feature the industry’s newest technology to give gamers smooth gaming experience and comfortable ergonomics.

Predator XB273U NV – Easy On the Eyes

The Predator XB273U NV, part of the XB3 VisionCare series, has been designed for players to utilize comfortably in their gaming experience as possible. One of the first gaming monitors to be certified by Eyesafe®, it manages high-energy wavelengths in order to selectively filter out blue light while maintaining crisp and vivid color quality.

Increasing the cool factor, the Predator XB models have RGB LightSense for synchronizing the screen’s colors to music, media and eSports tournaments. It also comes with an ergonomic stand which helps users find just the right view by letting them adjust the monitors angle.

Predator XB253Q GW – High FPS for Smooth Gameplay

The Predator XB253Q GW’s 24.5-inch NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible FHD (1920×1080) IPS panel can be overclocked to an incredibly fast 280 Hz refresh rate (overclockable) with up to a 0.5ms (G to G) response time to keep up with even the fastest-paced action scenes, making it ideal for first-person shooter and racing games where precision is paramount.

To learn more about availability, product specifications, and prices, please visit Acer’s Official Social Media Pages: Facebook – @AcerPH, Instagram – @acerph, Twitter – @acerphils, or contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Predator XB323U GX – Stunning, Vivid Visuals

The Predator XB323U GX’s sports fluidity and low latency serve to drastically reduce motion blur during fast-paced gameplay. Its built-in coverage makes this an excellent choice for players who create videos of their gameplay, and a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification indicates that the XB323U GX features 8-bit image processing and local-dimming, enabling the screen to adjust dynamically to what’s happening on the scene for deep blacks and impressive highlights.

Predator X34 GS for Gamers Desiring Curved Immersion

The Predator X34 GS extends users’ peripheral view with a giant 34-inch curved UWQHD (3440×1440) screen, working in tandem with an Agile-Splendor IPS panel that delivers clear images even at wide viewing angles. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, it renders smooth action illuminates the finer details to create sharper images, so no important targets or details are missed, while 98% DCI-P3 spectrum coverage brings images to life in vivid color. Two integrated 7 watt speakers eliminate the need for external speakers.

Nitro Series Monitors – Get Into the Game

Two new 27-inch Nitro series models, the Acer Nitro XV272U KV and Nitro XV272 LV, are ideal for casual gamers that want to get as much value out of their devices as possible. Both are Eyesafe-certified to help prevent eye fatigue and further viewing comfort, and an ergonomic stand lets gamers find just the right viewing angle.

