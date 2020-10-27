Iligan Medical Center College is now powered by Smart

Iligan Medical Center College (IMCC) is now powered by #SmartInfocast, an SMS broadcast solution of Smart Communications, Inc. “As we face the new normal, we need to use convenient communication tools to keep our school community updated with important announcements,” said Eurelyn Rebalde, IMMC’s Infocast Administrator.

“We thank Smart for this opportunity. Communication is crucial these days, and with this solution, our students and faculty members can now easily receive updates and send inquiries via SMS,” she said.

Aside from Smart Infocast, IMCC is also one of several schools in Mindanao that have been provided with a suite of technology solutions from Smart, through its Smart Schools campaign. IMCC teachers can now stay connected to the country’s fastest LTE network through their Smart Bro Pocket WiFi. “It has been helping our teachers for their online classes,” Rebalde added.

This is part of the key initiatives of PLDT and Smart which demonstrates the application of ICT for development, in support of the Group-wide advocacy to promote digital inclusion. These initiatives also aim to contribute to the achievement of UN Sustainability Development Goal #4 of providing quality education.