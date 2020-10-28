Gamefowl Commission visits Cebu City cockpits to draft guidelines for its reopening

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Gamefowl Commission has started visiting cockpits in the city to look into its current status and establish guidelines that will have to be followed in its reopening while the city remains under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

Mayor Edgar Labella decided to already allow the reopening of licensed cockpits here following the appeal of owners who have been out of business since the implementation of quarantine restrictions about seven months ago.

With the loosening of quarantine restrictions under the MGQC, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has allowed several businesses including cockpits to resume operations.

Labella earlier ordered members of the Gamefowl Commission to study and come up with guidelines that will be followed in the resumption of cockpit operations.

On Tuesday, Garcia led Commission members in a quick visit at a licensed cockpit in Barangay Tejero.

In a social media post, Garcia said they especially looked into the need to implement changes on the number of bettors that will be allowed at a given time, who will be allowed entry, mode of payment, cockfight mechanics, and the need to put up additional barriers at the gaffing area.

Based on their assessment of the Tejero cockpit, Garcia said there is a possibility that the Gamefowl Commission will only allow a 50 percent occupancy of cockpits. At the same time, they are also exploring the idea of allowing a “by invitation” policy in the accommodation of spectators and bettors.

Garcia said that the operator of the Tejero cockpit placed plastic and glass barriers at the cashier’s booth. The same barries were also found in parts of the arena while signages have been established to remind people of the need to observe health protocols.

“Sama sa pag require of barriers sa gaffing area, ang recommendations sa commission will be on top of the minimum safety requirements nga daan nang gilatid sa IATF dihang midesisyon sila nga sugtan na og balik ang tari. Ang tumong og tinguha sa atong gamefowl commission, nga ubos sa atong pagdumala, mao lang gyud ang pagseguro nga luwas ang atong mga molupyo og ang ilang banay,” said Garcia.

(Just like the requirement for barriers, the recommendation of the commission is to ensure observance of minimum safety requirements provided by the IATF before we can allow cockpits to resume operations. The purpose of the Gamefowl Commission, under my leadership, is to ensure the safety of city residents and members of their families.)

After they complete their inspection, Garcia said that the commission will submit their commendations to Labella, who has the final say on whether or not to allow cockpits to operate again. / dcb