Waterfront wraps-up ‘Pink It Forward’ virtual webinar

The Breast Cancer Awareness Month, commemorated in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, and early detection of the disease.

Every October, the world shines bright in pink as a show to support “Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino joins the movement by organizing a virtual webinar dubbed “Pink It Forward”,r in cooperation with ICanServe Foundation, Rotary Club of Cebu-Fuente, and CDN Digital.

The virtual webinar helps audiences from across different social media platforms become aware of the importance of early detection for breast cancer and addresses the challenges of the new normal through food and fashion.

The webinar was aired last October 16, 2020 at CDN Digital’s Facebook Page.

Hosted by Immae Lachica, the webinar gave importance to those who are affected by the most prevalent disease affecting women, showing them a sumptuous creation of Waterfront’s executive chef, Gilbert Alan Mathay, whose dish not only tastes excellent but also packs antioxidants.

Its second speaker, renowned Cebuano designer Rei Escario, showcased his new line of PPEs (personal protective equipment) and face masks to protect our modern women.

According to Escario, these new normal essentials not only makes our modern women look and feel good, but his collection is also made from hospital-grade materials to protect them from the virus.

Ron Bernabe- Flores of ICanserve foundation laid down the various activities prepared by the foundation in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The opening remarks were done by Anders Hallden, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino’s general manager, while Mary Anne Alcordo Solomon, Cebu Coordinator for ICanServe, delivered the closing remarks.

Wrapping up the whole video was a series of presentations about the importance of early detection, and to practice self-examination as a way of combating breast cancer.

Although October will be ending in a couple of days, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino reminds the public that celebrating empowered women, and those who were affected by breast cancer should not only be limited to a single month. It is said that when one works alone, a bridge may take years to build. But when a community of people comes together, things will become much easier.

Let us continue the fight against breast cancer and continue to Pink it Forward!

