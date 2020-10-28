Robredo, staff members test negative for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo has tested negative for the coronavirus after being exposed to a COVID-19 patient, her office said Wednesday.

Members of her staff, who were also exposed to the COVID-19 patient, likewise tested negative for the virus.

Robredo first tweeted that her staff did not contract COVID-19. It was later confirmed by her office to INQUIRER.net that she also tested negative for the coronavirus.

“All of the OVP staff who were exposed last week tested negative. Thank God!! All the activities today and the succeeding days will proceed as scheduled,” Robredo said in a Twitter post.

“Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes. They are very much appreciated,” she added.

On Sunday, Robredo revealed that she and her staff were under quarantine after being exposed to a positive patient. EDV