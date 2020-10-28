Handler shares one of Miss Universe Philippines’ struggles during pageant

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo’s journey to the crown wasn’t an easy one.

This after Mateo’s Cebuano handler shared on social media one of the struggles Mateo had to face during the competition.

Rabie Pogoy of Shutter Models shared on his Facebook account on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, that Mateo actually had trouble making her online presence felt.

“Among the challenges, you encountered [was] when your phone got busted. Also, you had difficulty to take photos because low-quality yung nakukuha from your phone,” shared Pogoy.

He recalled the Mateo even called their team, saying how stressed she was about her phone, and how she was having a hard time trying to keep up with the other candidates’ online presence.

Pogoy’s post revealed that Mateo often asked other candidates to take a photo of her so she can post it on her social media account.

But even with this challenge, Mateo chose to rise above in ways she knows she can. And that made Pogoy proud.

“Your journey and experiences speak of humility but it made you rise above,” said Pogoy.

Pogoy’s post as of October 28, has already been shared 6, 700 times with 13, 000 reactions.

Netizens also praised the newly crowded Miss Universe Philippines 2020 through Pogoy’s post.

Venuz Serafico commented “ A true queen.”

While Richmond Pascual De Guzman II said, “You’re truly an inspiration to many people. You’re a true Queen! Congratulations.”

Hold your head up high, queen, you deserve that crown.

The 24-year-old Mateo bested 45 other candidates to win this year’s crown last October 25, 2020 at the Baguio Country Club.

Read: Ilongga wins Miss Universe Philippines 2020 crown

/bmjo