Ferro satisfied with preparation for Kalag-kalag 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said he was satisfied with how the security preparation went for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, locally known as Kalag-kalag 2020.

This year’s edition of the yearly tradition is a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cities all around the country, including Cebu City, have ordered the closure of cemeteries from October 29 to November 3, 2020, to avoid public gathering that may be the cause for another spike in COVID-19 cases.

With this, the public was urged to visit their departed loved ones days before the closure or days after it reopens on November 4.

Health protocols were ordered to be strictly implemented during visiting days prior to the closure and Ferro made sure this was done as he went to inspect of cemeteries and bus stations on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Joining him was Police Colonel Josefino Logan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“So far I am very satisfied with our preparation because we’ve been monitoring cemeteries for the past several days and other places of convergence,” said Ferro.

Since it’s the last day for visitation, Ferro said that they only reminded a few people of maintaining social distancing during their inspection, but the people were few compared to what the police prepared for in case the public flocks the cemeteries on the last day.

Ferro added that public seemed to have understood the importance of complying with the set rules and regulations, visiting ahead of time to avoid crowding in cemeteries.

“I will always remind our city director to implement the restrictions, the minimum health standards that is in effect even if we are in MGCQ because we cannot afford again to be complacent. We cannot afford to go back to ECQ,” said Ferro.

