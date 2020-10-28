More mass swab testing done in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City Government has conducted another mass swab testing on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Hoops Dome in barangay Gun-ob.

Around 500 vendors from the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market and satellite markets in barangays Buaya, Pajac, Marigondon, Maribago, and Babag, who were not able to participate in the swab testing last week, took part in Wednesday’s testing.

Aside from vendors, 10 City Traffic Management System (CTMS) traffic enforces also participated in the swab testing.

Results of the tests were not available as of this posting.

Last week, the city tested 2,802 vendors, wherein six of came out positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The positive individuals were brought to the city’s isolation facility at the Lapu-Lapu City College. They were all asymptomatic.

“Kung makita nimo ang dagan sa atong mga vendors, they are the most exposed gyud nga mga group kay everyday, they come and go baya ang mga tawo sa ilaha,” said Mitos Sheila Roco, Health Emergency Management Staff (HEMS) coordinator of the Lapu-Lapu City Health Office.

(If you see the movement of our vendors, they are the ones most exposed group because everyday, they encounter people who come and go.)

Meanwhile, the city has not logged any new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, October 27, even though the city is still conducting mass testing in different sectors in the community.

Based on the monitoring of the Department of Health, as of October 27, Lapu-Lapu City already has a total of 2,457 cases. Out of this number, only 123 are left as active cases.

