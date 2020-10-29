Seniors in Talisay City to get last tranche of 2020 cash aid next week

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distribution of the last tranche of the financial assistance for senior citizens in Talisay City amounting to P1, 300 is already scheduled next week through the different barangays.

Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said in a Facebook post that the city government will not risk the health of the most vulnerable age group to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Seniors are to receive a total of P4, 000 this year that will be distributed in three different tranches.

The city is planning a house-to-house distribution of the third tranche or through the different puroks to refrain overcrowding that may endanger the health of the elderly. Distribution is scheduled for completion before the end of the month.

“Mao ni ang nasabotan namo, ang atong mga barangay officials maoy mangunay sa distribution sa mga identified senior citizens sa ilang dapit. It could be house to house and it could be purok based as well. Ang tumong lang gyud nato is dili mag dungan ug hatag into clustered barangays,” said Gullas.

(This was our agreement, that the barangay officials will be the ones to distribution [the cash aid] to seniors in their area. Distribution may be done house-to-house or in the different puroks. Our purpose is to prevent clustered barangays from distributing at the same time.)

Gullas said that the cash aid will be downloaded to the concerned barangays.

“Once marelease na ang assistance sa mga barangays, responsibilidad na sa mga barangay officials nga idistribute dayun ang cash assistance,” said the mayor.

(Once the cash assistance is released, it will now be a responsibility of the barangays to ensure its distribution.)

Clustered barangays are advised to coordinate to make sure that they will have different distribution schedules.

Senior citizens, who were unable to collect the 2nd tranche assistance that was released in June as a result of the lockdown will be given a chance to claim the said amount together with the third tranche of their assistance. / dcb