Recoveries in Central Visayas hit 20k mark

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The recovery count in Central Visayas already exceeded 20, 000 with the addition of 41 more on Wednesday, October 28, while the region’s new cases continue to decline.

In its latest health bulletin, the Department of Health here (DOH-7) reported a total of 20,031 recoveries as of Wednesday, with 27 of these coming from Cebu province, nine from Cebu City, and five from Mandaue City.

With the addition, the number of active cases in the region further dropped to only 888. Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The region did not also log any new COVID-related deaths that day, keeping the death toll at 1,337 or six percent of the total reported cases which is now at 22, 256.

Breakdown

Meanwhile, DOH-7 logged a total of 57 new cases in the region on Oct. 28, of which 14 came from Cebu City, once tagged as the epicenter of the virus outbreak here.

The other cases came from Cebu province – 25; Bohol – 10; Negros Oriental – 6; and one each for the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue.

Localities in Central Visayas are now under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), the most relaxed form of community quarantine.

/ dcb