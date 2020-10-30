Decode 2020 aims to encourage transformation in cyber industry

Trend Micro Inc, a global leader in cybersecurity, recently shared the latest updates of its first-ever virtual conference happening on November 10 to 12, 2020.

The event, called Decode 2020, is an annual cybersecurity conference organized by Trend Micro Inc., where professionals and international tech experts from the national and international scene of Information Technology (IT) come together as a community.

In the previous years, this annual event is held only in Manila and is done as an in-person event. For this year, however, Decode extended its reach to IT professionals from Visayas and Mindanao and has transitioned to a virtual-only event following the social gathering restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three-day virtual conference will feature various industry experts from different parts of the globe to speak about the latest developments in the cyber world and will have more than 40 virtual breakout sessions where participants can learn about various latest global trends on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Protection and Privacy, Cybercrime and Incident Response, among others.

With the theme “ELEVATE! Transform Rapidly, Seamlessly, Securely,” Decode 2020 aims to encourage transformation in the cyber industry as new threats concerning organizations rise at an alarming rate since the start of the pandemic.

Six international speakers will deliver keynote addresses during this year’s DECODE confab.

Martin Rösler, Senior Director of the Trend Micro Forward-Looking Threat Research (FTR) team, will give a talk on “The Game Changer – How the Pandemic is Changing Your World”. In this session, Rösler will look at some of the new cyber risks, threats, and challenges the world is facing today.

A presentation on “Innovation or Disruption” will also be delivered by Myla Pilao who leads the security research communications at Trend Micro. Pilao will examine how countries and organizations are being disrupted by a myriad of digital threats and risks, and why it’s crucial that they reexamine their existing security architecture to make it robust against present cyber threats.

Robert McArdle, the Director for Cybercrime Research of the FTR team, will discuss “Cybercrime in 2020 and Beyond: Not Everything Changes in a Pandemic.” McArdle will delve into how cybercrime, as an industry, has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Melissa Hathaway, president of Hathaway Global LLC and a leading expert in cyberspace policy and cybersecurity who served in two U.S. presidential administrations, will present a discussion dubbed as “Exposed: Attack Surfaces Widen as the World Increasingly Relies on Digital Infrastructures”. In this session, she will share about the increased reliance on digital tools and broader exposure to cyber risks to ramp scam individuals, ransom businesses, disrupt critical infrastructures, and attack governments at all levels.

Philip Casanova, a Partner at SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co.’s Technology Consulting, will share timeless principles that he learned in his over two-decade journey as a cybersecurity professional in his talk dubbed as “Principles to Live by for Cybersecurity Leaders”. His presentation aims to strengthen the mindset, persona, and posture of current and aspiring cybersecurity leaders in this evolving cyber threat landscape.

Craig Jones, Director of Cybercrime INTERPOL, will talk about INTERPOL’s Global Cybercrime Programme which aims to reduce the global impact of cybercrime and protect communities for a safer world. In the “Cybercrime Through the Lens of Law Enforcement and Private Partners” session, Jones will discuss why it is crucial that law enforcement agencies and private partners collaborate in investigations to thwart cybercriminal operations and reduce the risks it could pose to ordinary users and enterprises.

Since 2017, the start of Trend Micro Inc.’s annual event, Decode stays true to its goal of spreading awareness on the threat landscape, industry trends, and new technologies in the cyber world and to empower professionals to secure the digital infrastructures of their organizations. That is why it’s no wonder why the event is sought after by IT professionals and has gathered more than 850 participants in the previous year.

As the event transitions in the digital space, organizers of Decode are expecting more attendees this year.

The virtual conference is open to IT professionals from different industries for free. Aside from its regular sessions, participants will have the chance to interact with the speakers at the networking lounge during breaks.

To know more about DECODE 2020 and to secure your slot for free, visit www.decodeph.com.