Seized hot chicken meat in Mandaue destroyed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The eight tons “hot” chicken meat that were seized by the Mandaue City Veterinarian Office (MCVO) last October 28, was disposed of on Friday, October 30, 2020.

The spoiled meat was disposed of through thermal destruction.

The disposal was witnessed by the National Meat Inspection Service Region 7 (NMIS-7), Food and Drug Administration, and from the rendering company.

“Just to make sure nga dispose of gyud siya dili na maship anywhere,” said Dr. Karen Merilles, head of MCVO.

(This is just to make sure that they are disposed of properly and that they will not be shipped anywhere.)

Merilless said earlier that the eight tons of chicken meat were allegedly going to be recycled because the hot chicken meat were stored in a refrigerated van in Barangay Subangdaku in Mandaue City when the meat was meant to be disposed of already by the company involved.

Dr. Eduardo Oblena, NMIS-7 regional director, said that although the owner of the hot meat said that they had no intention to recycle the spoiled meat, still we should not be complacent.

“Sa ato panigurado lang. Dapat manigurado na ta daan, manigurado ta nga maprotektahan ato konsumidor,” said Oblena.

(We just want to make sure that the consumers are protected.)

According to Merilles, the hot meat was supposedly to be shipped to Pampanga because it will be disposed there as what the owner told them.

Meanwhile, Merilles is reminding residents and the public to inspect the meat they would buy in the market. The meat should have an NMIS certificate.

“For consumers nato no, make sure ta nga naay NMIS certificate aton’g gipalitan to make sure nga legit ug safe ato gipalit, ” she said.

(For our consumers, make sure that the store that we buy our chicken meat should have an NMIS certificate to make sure that the meat we are buying is legit and safe.)/dbs