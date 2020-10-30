Residents urged: Be vigilant of fires during holidays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Cebu City is urging the public to be extra vigilant this long weekend especially since many people may be going home to their hometowns.

This means that dormitories, apartments, and temporary residences in the city will be empty for the long weekend starting October 31 to November 2, 2020.

Although the cemeteries will be closed, the BFP will be on full alert and on stand-by for fires that may occur in the residential areas. They will be deploying trucks around the city including the North and South Bus Terminal.

“Nakabantay ta nga wala kaayoy mga sunog rung panahona kay naa ra man sa balay ang mga tawo. Karong weekend, manguli man gyod na ang kasagaran,” said Cebu City Fire Director Josephus Alburo.

(As we notice now, there are only a few fire incidents because most people are in their homes. This weekend, we expect many to go back to their hometowns.)

Alburo said the residents should unplug all appliances and store hazardous or flammable materials safely inside cabinets before leaving the house unattended for the weekend.

For those who will be staying in the city and will be lighting candles for the dead at home, these candles must be far from any combustible materials such as curtains and wood.

The BFP said they would still help man the cemeteries along with the police just in case some people would try to enter despite the closure set by the Inter-Agency Task Force.

“We are on stand-by until after November 2, 2020,” said Alburo.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said the first day of the closure of the cemeteries was generally peaceful. There were some people, who attempted to go inside the cemeteries but they were blocked by the police.

“Naglibog ra ang mga tawo. Abi nila sa November 1 ug 2 ra gyod ang walay abli. Sugod karon (October 30) hangtud November 3, sirado gyod tanang sam-ang,” said the mayor.

(The people were just confused. They thought that the closure is only on November 1 and 2. Starting October 30 to November 3, all cemeteries are closed.)

Labella ordered the police to be strict in implementing the closure mandate for all cemeteries. /dbs