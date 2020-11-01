Super Typhoon Rolly may affect, displace up to 31 million persons — NDRRMC

MANILA, Philippines — Between 19 million to 31 million individuals could be displaced by Super Typhoon Rolly, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Sunday.

“Our predictive analytics po reflect between 19M [million] – 31M individuals will [possibly] be affected by the storm based on the population count in the areas within the typhoon track. However po, hindi po separate iyong people living in danger zones from those who are not,” NDRRMC spokesman Mark Timbal told reporters.

The latest data from the state weather bureau showed that Super Typhoon Rolly, the strongest typhoon in the world this year, is packing maximum sustained winds of 225 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 310 kph.

The weather disturbance, as of 8 a.m. Sunday, was in the vicinity of Tiwi, Albay.

The NDRRMC previously said nearly 1 million people in Bicol region have been preemptively evacuated hours before the super typhoon made landfall.

