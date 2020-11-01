More sea trips in Cebu suspended due to Super Typhoon Rolly

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More sea trips in Cebu have been suspended as the list of areas affected by Super Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) continues to grow.

In a memorandum issued on Sunday, November 1, the Philippine Coast Guard in Cebu (PCG-Cebu) ordered the suspension of all sea trips bound for and passing through areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) by the state weather bureau.

“In addition to the previous issuance of weather bulletin, this station is now enforcing temporary suspension of voyages for all types of vessels or watercraft as a proactive measure in order to avert maritime accidents,” reads a portion of the PCG memorandum.

It was signed by Acting Commander Alvin Dagalea of PCG-Cebu.

The order covers areas where Storm Signals No. 1 up to No. 5 were hoisted as of 8 a.m. this Sunday. This included the northern portion of Cebu which is currently under Storm Signal No. 1

PCG-Cebu has ordered the cancellation of sea trips from Cebu starting on Friday, October 31.

Rolly was reported to have made its second landfall within the vicinity of Tiwi in Albay on 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, packing wind speeds up to 225 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 310 kph and is now moving at a westward direction at a speed of 25 kph. / dcb