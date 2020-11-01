Russell Crowe hopes for safety of Filipinos as Rolly slams into Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — “Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe expressed concern for the safety of Filipinos as Typhoon Rolly (international name: Goni) barreled through parts of the Philippines.

“Just read about Super Typhoon Goni. Extraordinary wind speeds,” Crowe said Sunday on his Twitter account.

“Thinking of the people of The Philippines and wishing for everybody’s safety,” he added.

Earlier, “Avengers” actor Mark Ruffalo also appealed for prayers and donations for Typhoon Rolly’s victims.

Rolly already made its fourth landfall in Lobo, Batangas at 5:30 p.m.

It is seen to move towards the area of Batangas and Cavite and is projected to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Sunday night.

Most provinces, including Metro Manila, were already downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 3. No more province is under TCWS No. 4.

/MUF