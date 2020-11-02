Public told: Bring Qpass when visiting cemeteries after Kalag-kalag

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Authorities and city officials thanked Cebu City residents for heeding their advice against cemetery visits during this year’s Kalag-kalag celebration.

Because of the Cebuanos cooperation, the observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations here was “generally peaceful,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

“All Saints Day was smooth, it was generally peaceful. There were several shooting incidents reported but these were not related to observing Kalag-Kalag,” said Parilla in Cebuano.

In a separate interview, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak expressed hope that the same observation will hold true for the rest of the day, this All Souls’ Day.

“The public has been compliant and we ask them to continue to do so even if the cemeteries will be reopened starting this November 4,” said Tumulak in Cebuano.

For those who plan to visit Cebu City cemeteries starting on Wednesday, Tumulak is reminding them not to forget their quarantine passes. He said that the use of face masks and face shields is also a must.

“We must be reminded that we still need to bring our quarantine passes even if cemeteries will be reopening this November 4. We still need to follow protocols,” Tumulak said.

The Cebu City government ordered the closure of public and private cemeteries from October 29 until November 3 over concerns on the health risks that may result from the gathering of a huge crowd.

With the city’s announcement, some residents opted to visit the graves of their loved ones ahead of the closure date. Others are yet to visit cemeteries after these would reopen on November 4.

