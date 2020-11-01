Cebu City residents compliant to closure of cemeteries — Tumulak

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents have been compliant to the closure of the cemeteries today, November 1, 2020, for the celebration of All Saints’ Day.

Councilor David Tumulak, the City Council’s chairperson for disaster risk reduction and management, told CDN Digital that based on his rounds on Sunday morning, all cemeteries had complied with the closure order.

“Naay uban nga mosulay pero dili gyod pasudlon. Ipahatod na lang nila ang mga kandila ug buwak sa dakong krus. Ang taga menteryo ra puy mohatod (There are people, who tried to go, but they were not allowed to enter. They were allowed to leave their candles and flowers though with the help of the cemetery management),” said Tumulak.

In the Pardo Cemetery, the flowers and the candles were redirected to the Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Church nearby, this allowed people to still pray for their departed loved ones without entering the cemetery.

Tumulak praised the police, barangays, and other law enforcement people for maintaining order within the cemeteries today, which should have been one of the most crowded days in the cemetery based on tradition.

“Padayon lang ang atong pagobserbar sa pagsirado sa mga menteryo ug mangadye kita sa atong mga panimalay (Let us continue to observe the closure of the cemeteries and let us pray in our homes),” said Tumualk.

Here are some photos of the public cemeteries in Cebu City this November 1, 2020:

