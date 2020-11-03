1.3K traditional jeeps to return to Cebu City streets, 18 routes to open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents can finally heave a sigh of relief after Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella signed an Executive Order (EO) reopening 18 routes for public utility jeepneys.

The routes were determined by the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force focusing on areas where more workers reside and allotting the appropriate number of units for each.

Barangay Guadalupe will get the most units with 233 jeepneys allowed to ply the routes there.

Others such as Barangay Lahug will get 146 units, Tisa will get 145 units, Basak San Nicolas with 135 units, Mambaling with 123 units, Talamban with 122 units, Inayawan with 116 units, Bulacao with 116 units, and Kalunasan with 92 units.

A total of 1,335 jeepney units will be allowed to ply the routes in these barangays, which is similar to the traditional routes pre-pandemic.

Here are the routes where jeepneys will be allowed to ply:

Lahug-Gen. Maxilom- Ramos-Carbon (04C) Lahug (Plaza Housing)-Magallanes-Carbon (04D) Lahug (JY Square)- SM via Ayala (04L) Guadalupe-Capitol- Carbon (06B) Guadalupe-B. Rodriguez-Carbon (06C) Guadalupe- Taboan (06G) Mambaling-Colon-SM via C. Padilla (08F) Alumnos- Colon via C.Padilla-Tupas (08G) Basak-P.Del Rosario-Sikatuna-Magallanes (09C) Basak-Magallanes via C.Padilla-Tupas (09G) Pardo-Imus-Colon-Panganiban (10C) Pardo (Bulacao)-Colon via Tupas (10F) Inayawan-Taboan-Colon-Carlock (11A) Labangon-Sikatuna-Colon (12D) Labangon-SM via Taboan-Colon (12G) Ayala via Escario-Banawa (12L) Talamban-Colon-via Echavez-Sikatuna (13C) Pit-os-Talamban-Carbon via Sikatuna (62C)

The jeepney unit must secure an updated Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) travel line. Without this, they may be cited for taking in passengers for a route.

The operator must also apply and be issued with a Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) Special Permit and a Balik Pasada Permit from the Cebu City government.

Finally, the driver with a professional license must undergo a swab testing upon application and must yield a negative result.

The driver must also attend the CCTO orientation and training seminar.

For health protocols, all jeepneys must follow the one-seat apart policy for passengers, wearing of face masks and face shields inside the jeepney, paying the exact fare before riding, open-air ventilation, and regular disinfection.

Once the jeepney operators meet these guidelines, they will be allowed to ply the streets again.

Mayor Labella said he understands the plight of the commuters and is urging the LTFRB-7 to hasten the release of special permits for compliant operators.

“We really need the jeepneys, modern or traditional, back on the streets,” said the mayor. /rcg