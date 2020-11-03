Mandaue’s COVID-19 positivity rate drops, no new cases reported

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- Mandaue City now has a 2.63 positivity rate of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes revealed that from October 1 to 15, a total of 2,272 swab samples were tested with only 62 individuals positive for the pneumonia-inducing disease. This translates to a positivity rate of 2.66 percent while from October 16 to October 31, only 13 out of the 481 individuals tested returned positive results. This translates to a positivity rate of 2.63 percent.

Based on their data, infection was high among family members who are workers.

“Pag contact trace nato, they were living in the house, kalabanan ana nila mao ra gyuy matakbuyan sa sakit, ” Ibañez said.

A low positivity rate indicates a low local transmission of COVID-19.

Ibañez also attributed the drop of cases to the residents whom he said are now diligently following health protocols.

“Na disiplina na gyud sila, nagkataas ang education ug knowledge sa mga katawhan sa maong sakit, voluntary na sila mo social distancing sa mga tawo nga dili nila kaila, mag face mask, mag alcohol, ” he said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, November 2, 2020, Mandaue City recorded no new cases of the virus. The city’s active cases now stand at 52.

This was the second time the city recorded no new cases since it was placed under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) last September. The first was on October 17, 2020.

“Pero dili manggud nay importante na zero ta sa usa ka adlaw ang importante nga ma zero gyud ta, ” he said.

The city also reported four additional recoveries bringing the total number to 2,197 with 165 deaths.

Despite the continued drop of cases in the city, Ibañez is reminding residents to still not be complacent and continue to follow health protocols. /rcg