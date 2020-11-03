CEBU CITY, Philippines— To settle with your ideal someone requires a lot of work.

A lot of things to think through and aspects to consider.

Let CDN Digital help you narrow down those things to consider and make it easier for you to settle your heart with the right person.

That person is definitely for keeps if he or she does these things to you:

Respects you— if that person respects you even when you are not around, then keep him or her at all cost or consider that person someone you can rely on. They know the things that make you happy and sad and they respect your emotions.

Makes time for you— clearing their schedule just to meet yours is a plus point. When you are together, his or her phone is far from his or her hands and gives his or her entire attention to you or the things that you have been doing.

Honest and loyal— no one wants a cheater. You want a partner who will let you sleep ever so soundly at night knowing that he or she will only have his/her eyes on you and only YOU. No hidden messages on their phones, just a clear conscience. If they are contented with having you in their life makes it a lot easier for you to make a space for them in your life.

Accepts you— there will be people who may not like you on your down moments or when you switch to your eccentric side, but the person that will be for you will shrug off your indifferences and will try and make things work by accepting you despite your differences.

Loves you— you don’t want to be with someone who just likes you, you want to be with someone who loves you for whatever you are. You will know if the person loves you if he or she sticks around despite your ugly episodes.

Be with someone who makes you happy, without compromising your other interests.

Be with someone who knows your worth and loves even the seasonal monster in you. /rcg