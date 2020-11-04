Cebu City to send help to typhoon victims in Luzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The city government here will be sending P5 million worth of goods and 30 personnel to help in the relief aid in Catanduanes and other typhoon-stricken areas in Luzon.

According to Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the City Council’s chairperson for the committee on disaster risk reduction and management, the P5 million will be taken from the disaster funds of the city.

“We will buy water, canned goods, rice, and other relief goods and we will bring these along with the personnel who will assist the clearing of the areas,” said Tumulak in a virtual presscon.

The 30 personnel will be from the engineering team and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO). They will help provide additional manpower to Catanduanes.

Typhoon Rolly battered parts of Luzon on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

The city government set up two drop off centers for donations at the City Hall grounds and at the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

The city government urged residents to donate food and water instead of clothes because these are needed more in the affected areas.

“Hinaot mi mohatag ang atong mga igsuon. (We hope that we our brothers and sisters will donate),” said the councilor.

