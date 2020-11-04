Whose body is it?

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental—The woman whose body was found with no head, hands, and feet in Barangay Talamban in Cebu City last October 24, 2020 remains unidentified.

Police in Cebu City said they are still continuing to work on the identification of the body almost two weeks since it was found.

At present, the torso is preserved in a funeral parlor in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Alan Rosario, who leads the investigation of the bizarre case, said that they are still in the process of identifying the body so they can move on with the investigation.

“So as of now, ginagawa natin ngayon lahat ng pamamaraan para ma establish nga natin ang identity ng victim,” said Rosario.

(We’re doing everything to establish the identity of the victim.)

Initially, Rosario said the said several offices have submitted them a list of names of missing persons but during verification, most of the names on the list were already solved cases.

Rosario said that despite their information dissemination about the found body parts, no one has still come forward to claim ownership of the body.

“Before that nag conduct na kami ng mga inital na hakbang para kahit papaano makakuha na kami ng clue, that’s why nag coordinate na kami sa whole Cebu City tsaka sa mga kalapit na mga offices,” Rosario said.

(We conducted initial steps to at least get any clue that’s why we coordinated with the whole Cebu City and its neighboring towns.)

“Sabi sa station commander is nag coordinate na sila sa crime laboratory at least kahit papano ma sketch yung ulo,”said Rosario.

(Our station commander said they are already coordinating with the crime laboratory so at least we can get a sketch of the head.)

As they await of the results from the crime Laboratory, Rosario said they are hopeful that the identification of even one of the body parts found could help them .

Just last Saturday, a head of a woman was found in the shores of Barangay Looc in Mandaue City. Rosario said the DNA testing is ongoing to determine if the same body parts belonged to one person.

