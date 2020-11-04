Talisay City calls jeepney operators to register in one-stop-shop on Nov. 5

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Talisay City government is calling on jeepney operators who have routes to Cebu City to register at the one-stop-shop of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) on November 5, 2020.

Jonathan Tumulak, the head of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), said in a statement that the jeepney operators for the 41D and 42D routes will be given a chance to register after not being able to operate for more than six months.

“Agi kini ug tubag sa hangyo sa mga PUJ (Public Utility Jeepneys) drivers ug operators ngadto kang Mayor (Gerald Anthony) Samsam Gullas nga maka byahe pagbalik paingon sa siyudad sa Sugbo gikan sa Talisay gamit ang traditional PUJ,” said Tumulak.

(This is a response to the appeal of the PUJ drivers and operators to Mayor Samsam Gullas that they be allowed to operate the routes from Talisay City to Cebu City using the traditional PUJ.)

The operators must provide their franchise documents as well as documents for the jeepney unit.

The Talisay City Health Department will also swab drivers as a protocol prior to operating the jeepneys.

Tumulak urged the jeepney drivers and operators to take the opportunity so that they may be given a chance to return to the streets with the proper health measures installed. /rcg