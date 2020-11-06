Cebu Pacific refunds P2.7B for cancelled flights due to COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Pacific announced that it has already refunded a total of P2.7 billion for cancelled flights triggered by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, and apologized to affected passengers for the delayed processing of refund requests.

In a statement Thursday, November 5, 2020, Cebu Pacific said it continues to process a “high volume” of refund requests due to COVID-19 related flight cancellations.

“We have refunded an additional PHP 300 million since our last update, for a total of PHP2.7 billion, and are currently processing refund requests filed in June,” the airline said.

Cebu Pacific also committed to attend to pending refunds “at the earliest possible time.”

It assured that passengers will be updated once their requests are processed.

“We understand how difficult this situation is for everyone, and we sincerely apologize for the delay,” the budget carrier said.

“As the aviation industry gradually restarts and reshapes amidst this new normal, we hope for your continued patience and understanding, as refunds may still take up to six months from the time the request was filed,” it added.

Back in September, Cebu Pacific appealed for patience from its passengers as it works though piles of refunds that reached almost P5 billion.