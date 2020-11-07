Pagasa: Siony exits PAR, new LPA nears Bicol, E. Visayas

Press Briefing: Low Pressure Area Update Saturday, 5 AM November 7, 2020 Press Briefing: Low Pressure Area Update Saturday, 5 AM November 7, 2020DOST-PAGASA Weather Specialist: Benison Estareja Posted by Dost_pagasa on Friday, November 6, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Siony (international name: Atsani) exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) even as another low pressure area (LPA) threatens the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas, the state weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 5 a.m. live weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Siony left Philippine territory at 12 a.m., while the new LPA was last spotted at 465 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte or 440 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

“Yung forecast movement nitong low-pressure area ay west northwest so posibleng matamaan nung sentro nitong low-pressure area sa Eastern Visayas, then going dito sa may pagitan ng Bicol Region at ng Central Visayas pagsapit po ng hapon o gabi mamaya,” weather specialist Benison Estareja said of the LPA.

(The forecast movement of this low-pressure area is west northwest, so it’s possible that the center of this low-pressure area will hit Eastern Visays, then go between the Bicol Region and Central Visayas by Saturday afternoon or evening.)

(By tomorrow morning, we expect that this will move between Romblon and Panay Island. And by tomorrow afternoon until early Monday, this will move through the Mindoro provinces and Palawan,” Estareja added in Filipino.

Siony, meantime, was last spotted at 295 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It was also monitored moving northwest at 10 kph.

Saturday forecast

State meteorologists said that moderate to heavy rains will be experienced in the Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Quezon, and Dinagat Islands due to the LPA.

Meanwhile, the LPA will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains to the Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal) region, the rest of Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) region, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The LPA may likely develop into Tropical Depression Tonyo in the next 48 hours, and will be the 20th weather disturbance to enter the country this year.